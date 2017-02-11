Watch Russell Westbrook jaw with Kevin Durant even down by 18

Russell Westbrook hadn’t had the kind of night he hoped for in Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City, with the Golden State Warriors leading handily most of the way. But even trailing by 18 in the third quarter, Westbrook let his frien-emy KD know that he wasn’t going down without a fight.

“I’m coming!” he barked at Durant as the teams headed to their benches during a timeout, and Durant chirped right back at him and his former teammates:

WELCOME TO THE MAIN EVENT pic.twitter.com/4fLcLo7g59 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 12, 2017

It turned out the action was just heating up: Minutes later, Durant took exception to a foul by Andre Roberson, and the two got in each other’s faces as things got chippy:

Round 2 🔔 pic.twitter.com/YAMlFlhUrA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 12, 2017

Westbrook scored 20 points in the third to keep the Thunder within striking range, giving him 41 through three quarters. But more importantly they let KD and the Warriors know they weren’t rolling over.

This is the most exciting blowout game ever #GSWvsOKC — Joel (@JoelMetsNY) February 12, 2017

KD to Westbrook at the end of the game. #GSWvsOKC pic.twitter.com/Z9XVhzG9ki — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) February 12, 2017