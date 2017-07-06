WATCH: Salvy&#039;s two-run homer gives Royals lead in tenth inning

By news@wgmd.com -
13

Salvador Perez hit a two-run home run in the tenth as the Royals beat Mariners on Wednesday.

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

WATCH: Salvy's two-run homer gives Royals lead in tenth inning

WATCH: Salvy’s two-run homer gives Royals lead in tenth inning

Just now

Salvador Perez, Jason Vargas excited to go to the All-Star Game

Salvador Perez, Jason Vargas excited to go to the All-Star Game

12 hours ago

WATCH: Merrifield, Moustakas homer in Royals' win over Mariners

WATCH: Merrifield, Moustakas homer in Royals’ win over Mariners

1 day ago

Whit Merrifield: 'We've got a lot of guys swinging the bats well right now'

Whit Merrifield: ‘We’ve got a lot of guys swinging the bats well right now’

1 day ago

Yost on Moustakas: 'He's been really, really fun to watch'

Yost on Moustakas: ‘He’s been really, really fun to watch’

1 day ago

Eric Hosmer: 'That's a big boost' to have Danny Duffy back

Eric Hosmer: ‘That’s a big boost’ to have Danny Duffy back

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR