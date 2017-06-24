WATCH: Spurs first-round pick emotional when Popovich calls

Draft day is when dreams come true.

Derrick White wasn’t there in Brooklyn to take the stage when the Spurs selected him in the first-round on Thursday, but his big moment was caught on camera by friends and family.

White was emotional when he got a call from San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich — welcoming the rookie to the Spurs family.

New Spur Derrick White got emotional when he got the call from Gregg Popovich. Welcome to the Greatest Organization buddy!!!! Posted by SPURS Uncensored on Friday, June 23, 2017