WATCH: Steven Souza Jr., Corey Dickerson show off their outfield defense

By news@wgmd.com -
16

Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Steven Souza Jr. and Corey Dickerson both make stellar plays Sunday afternoon against the Red Sox.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

WATCH: Steven Souza Jr., Corey Dickerson show off their outfield defense

WATCH: Steven Souza Jr., Corey Dickerson show off their outfield defense

15 mins ago

All-Star Minute: Memorabilia abounds at Fan Fest

All-Star Minute: Memorabilia abounds at Fan Fest

15 mins ago

All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock reports in from Fan Fest in Miami Beach

All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock reports in from Fan Fest in Miami Beach

1 hr ago

Marlins finish up first half with finale in San Francisco

Marlins finish up first half with finale in San Francisco

3 hours ago

Justin Bour on watching college teammate O'Grady make MLB debut

Justin Bour on watching college teammate O’Grady make MLB debut

14 hours ago

Don Mattingly discusses Marlins' close win over Giants

Don Mattingly discusses Marlins’ close win over Giants

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR