Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. crushes one to dead center for a solo home run Friday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Steven Souza Jr. crushes one to dead center for a solo HR
Just now
Jessica Blaylock treks around All-Star Fan Fest
15 mins ago
Rays’ first-round pick Brendan McKay stops by the Trop
3 hours ago
Rays’ righty Chris Archer added to AL All-Star team
3 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Wilson Ramos smacks 2-run home run
23 hours ago
Wilson Ramos: ‘We have to keep playing like that’
23 hours ago