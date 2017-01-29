Watch The 2017 Pro Bowl Tonight

By Julie Bacanskas -
Are you ready for the 2017 Pro Bowl? Tune in tonight, Sunday, January 29, to watch defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce, and running back Darren Sproles represent the Eagles as the NFC and AFC All-Stars go up against each other. The game, which will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Before settling in for the matchup, take a look at all that happened throughout the week leading up to this year’s Pro Bowl.

Get an inside look at the first NFC practice of the week:

Listen in as Cox turns the tables and interviews a few of his fellow NFC Pro Bowl teammates:

See what practice is like from Sproles’ perspective:

