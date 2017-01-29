Watch The 2017 Pro Bowl Tonight

Are you ready for the 2017 Pro Bowl? Tune in tonight, Sunday, January 29, to watch defensive tackle Fletcher Cox , center Jason Kelce , and running back Darren Sproles represent the Eagles as the NFC and AFC All-Stars go up against each other. The game, which will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Before settling in for the matchup, take a look at all that happened throughout the week leading up to this year’s Pro Bowl.

Just landed in Orlando  — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 24, 2017

Meanwhile in Orlando, Pro Bowl practice is underway. Check out ‘eagles’ Snapchat for more #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PGh0w0o5Uu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 25, 2017

Get an inside look at the first NFC practice of the week:

Listen in as Cox turns the tables and interviews a few of his fellow NFC Pro Bowl teammates:

See what practice is like from Sproles’ perspective: