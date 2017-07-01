Watch the benches clear after Dodgers and Padres managers get into spat

Things got a little crazy between managers Friday night at the Dodgers-Padres game.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
WATCH: Dave Roberts makes contact with Andy Green amid Dodgers-Padres altercation
15 mins ago
Clippers are interested in Inglewood, why not a return to San Diego?
22 hours ago
Randy McMichael on expectations for the 2017 Chargers
23 hours ago
Jared Dudley hosts Elite Skills Academy with special guests Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis
23 hours ago
Mar-GOES 4 THE CYCLE featuring Kike Hernandez
23 hours ago
What’s been the toughest pill to swallow in 2017 for SD sports fans?
23 hours ago