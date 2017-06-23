The Boston Red Sox retired David Ortiz’s number 34 at a ceremony prior to its game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Ortiz, who hung up his cleats last year, was welcomed onto the Fenway Park field with a huge ovation.

Red Sox Hall of Famers Carl Yastrzemski, Pedro Martinez, Wade Boggs and Jim Rice joined Ortiz on the field at the ceremony.

There was even time for a selfie with Martinez:

And watched as the Red Sox unveiled Big Papi’s No. 34 up on the Fenway facade.

Big Papi’s No. 34 was the 10th Red Sox number to be retired. Just a day earlier, Boston renamed a street near Fenway Park David Ortiz Drive.

“This city means a lot to me,” Ortiz said on Thursday. “This city got me to where I am today.”

Ortiz, who called it a career last year at the age of 40, spent 14 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

