The Boston Red Sox retired David Ortiz’s number 34 at a ceremony prior to its game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
Ortiz, who hung up his cleats last year, was welcomed onto the Fenway Park field with a huge ovation.
Cue the Papi chants! #34ever pic.twitter.com/qAFc4cN6NB
— #VoteRedSox (@RedSox) June 23, 2017
Red Sox Hall of Famers Carl Yastrzemski, Pedro Martinez, Wade Boggs and Jim Rice joined Ortiz on the field at the ceremony.
We’re not crying!
You’re crying! #34ever 3️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/bSYTYgPWVR
— #VoteRedSox (@RedSox) June 23, 2017
There was even time for a selfie with Martinez:
And watched as the Red Sox unveiled Big Papi’s No. 34 up on the Fenway facade.
It’s all for you, @DavidOrtiz.
Soak it in. pic.twitter.com/Suvd8qr7ta
— MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2017
Big Papi’s No. 34 was the 10th Red Sox number to be retired. Just a day earlier, Boston renamed a street near Fenway Park David Ortiz Drive.
“This city means a lot to me,” Ortiz said on Thursday. “This city got me to where I am today.”
Ortiz, who called it a career last year at the age of 40, spent 14 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.
gallery: Where David Ortiz ranks among all-time Red Sox greats in 10 key offensive categories
Play Now!