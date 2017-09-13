Watch the QBs as No. 4 USC takes on Texas

View GalleryGallery:

Sooners Up to #2 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | Trevor Ruszkowski

Heard largely operated the previous two seasons out of a variation of the Wildcat formation dubbed the “18-Wheeler,” but Herman said Heard is more than just a ball-carrier at quarterback.

“We’ll always carry a (quarterback) package for him,” Herman said. “This is not a guy who’s never played the position. … If people just start cramming the box with bodies, he can at least be serviceable throwing the football.”

Heard can supplement the Longhorns at quarterback, regardless if Buechele or Sam Ehlinger starts against USC. Buechele’s shoulder wasn’t considered 100 percent early this week. Whoever lines up Saturday, the Trojans anticipate a potential two-way threat.

Ehlinger produced 6.9 yards per carry on seven attempts in Week 2 against San Jose State.

“Shane and Sam are very similar quarterbacks,” Helton said. “Both have the athleticism to move the chains, both can create.”

On defense, Texas defensive back Holton Hill has been a playmaker, with three return touchdowns this season — two on interceptions and one on a blocked field goal. USC’s defense is led by linebacker Cameron Smith, who had eight tackles last week and is strong against the run.