Watch the UFC 207 post-press conference live stream (Video)

Watch fighters from UFC 207 take questions from the media
Watch fighters from UFC 207 take questions from the media. Winners from the card as well as main and co-main event participants are expected to show.
Watch fighters from UFC 207 take questions from the media. Winners from the card as well as main and co-main event participants are expected to show.
In the night’s main event, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes crumpled the returning Ronda Rousey in just 48-seconds while Cody Garbrandt earned UFC gold with a dominant decision over Dominick Cruz.
For a full recap from UFC 207 main event, click HERE.
UFC 207 Main Event | Pay-Per-View
Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rusey
OFFICIAL RESULT: Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:48
UFC 207 Co-Main Event | Pay-Per-View
Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Garbrandt def. Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-47, 48-46)
UFC 207 Main Card | Pay-Per-View
T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
OFFICIAL RESULT: TJ Dillashaw def. John Linker by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
OFFICIAL RESULT: Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg
OFFICIAL RESULT: Ray Borg ddef. Louis Smolka by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
UFC 207 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1
OFFICIAL RESULT: Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
OFFICIAL RESULT: Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:34
OFFICIAL RESULT: Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:30
UFC 207 Prelim Card | UFC Fight Pass
OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means declared No Contest (illegal knee). Round 1, 3:33