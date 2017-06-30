WATCH: Things get testy and benches clear when Angels Escobar is hit by pitch

More FOX Sports West Videos Angels Live: Mike Trout feels good playing catch, swinging bat one month after surgery Angels Live: Scioscia happy with the team’s composure in an emotional series Tyron Woodley will take on Demian Maia in UFC 214 | UFC TONIGHT Meyer shows resolve in tough outing against the Dodgers Revere scores from second to walk off the Dodgers WATCH: Angels walk off the Dodgers in wild ending More FOX Sports West Videos »