Watch this Porto starlet score an incredible double-sombrero volley goal in training

The Puskas award is rightfully only given out for goals scored in official matches, but there should be a separate category for training ground goals.

Some of the most outrageous pieces of skill are saved for the comfort and relative low pressure of the practice pitch, and in that situation, FC Porto’s Ruben Neves pulled out one of the most fantastic goals we’ve seen in this short calendar year.

It’s incredible skill from Neves. Not one, but two sombreros over his hapless teammates, and then the perfect left-footed volley to cap it all off. Amazing.

The 19-year-old Portugal international is reportedly highly coveted by a number of teams around Europe, and it’s easy to see why with the ability to pull off goals like this. January is here, there will surely be more than a couple teams testing Porto with bids to come and take him away.

Goals like this won’t dim the interest in him, training ground or not.