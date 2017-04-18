WATCH: Tim Beckham with the bomb and the bat flip

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Tim Beckham puts the team on the board with a two-run shot off Michael Fulmer in the third inning Tuesday night.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Josh Richardson calls 2016-17 a season of growth on and off court Heat’s Tyler Johnson: ‘I understand what we’re building here is something real…’ Florida Midday Minute: Rays back at Trop, Marlins continue series vs. M’s Rays return home for 3-game series vs. Tigers Tom Koehler: I have to find a way to settle down Don Mattingly on loss: That’s not how we wanted to start the trip More FOX Sports Florida Videos