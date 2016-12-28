The Michigan State Spartans rallied from a double-digit deficit at the half to win 75-74 in overtime against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis’ Williams Arena Tuesday night.

It was a thrilling start to the Spartans’ conference play. As was the way Michigan State coach Tom Izzo brought his 90-year-old mother, Dorothy, into the locker room to celebrate after the game:

Can’t tell what was better: Izzo’s introduction, or the way the locker room erupted in joyous cheers and lined up for group hugs upon her arrival. And the one player who politely said, “Thank you for coming.”

Spartan basketball: Winners on and off the court.