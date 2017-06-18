WATCH: Trea Turner steals 4 bases against the Mets

Trea Turner has a day after stealing 4 bases against the Mets.

More MLB Videos WATCH: Brewers’ Nelson strikes out final batter in first career complete game WATCH: Logan Morrison goes yard twice on Father’s Day WATCH: Marlins’ Ozuna hits 18th HR of the season WATCH: Brandon Phillips delivers Braves second-straight walk-off win over Marlins Angels Live: D-Backs coach Ron Gardenhire uses baseball in his battle with cancer Twins’ Buxton, Gimenez on importance of playing on Father’s Day More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!