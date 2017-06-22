WATCH: Twins catcher Gimenez pitches scoreless inning in 6th appearance

Backup catcher Chris Gimenez pitches another scoreless inning after being asked to pitch for the Minnesota Twins for the sixth time.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Digital Extra: A look back at the careers of Vikings’ receivers Moss, Rashad
10 hours ago
WATCH: Twins’ Vargas crushes 483-foot home run
1 day ago
Digital Extra: Top pitching performances from Twins position players
2 days ago
Timberwolves draft profile: Trade the pick
2 days ago
Timberwolves draft profile: Trade the pick
2 days ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota swept in four-game series with Indians
4 days ago