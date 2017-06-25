Jason Castro, Eddie Rosario and Ervin Santana helped the Minnesota Twins to a 4-0 win over the Cleveland Indians

More FOX Sports North Videos WATCH: Twins put together complete game in win over Indians Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun WATCH: Buxton’s glove preserves 4-2 win over Indians WATCH: Twins turn tables on Indians LaTroy Hawkins recalls immaculate inning Digital Extra: A look back at the careers of Vikings’ receivers Moss, Rashad More FOX Sports North Videos »