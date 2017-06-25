Jason Castro, Eddie Rosario and Ervin Santana helped the Minnesota Twins to a 4-0 win over the Cleveland Indians
More FOX Sports North Videos
WATCH: Twins put together complete game in win over Indians
Just now
Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun
2 hours ago
WATCH: Buxton’s glove preserves 4-2 win over Indians
20 hours ago
WATCH: Twins turn tables on Indians
1 day ago
LaTroy Hawkins recalls immaculate inning
2 days ago
Digital Extra: A look back at the careers of Vikings’ receivers Moss, Rashad
3 days ago