WATCH: Twins&#039; Byron Buxton stars in the field, at the plate

By news@wgmd.com -
18

Byron Buxton had an incredible catch and hit a homer during the Minnesota Twins’ 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Twins' Sano, Santana reflect on All-Star Game selection

Twins’ Sano, Santana reflect on All-Star Game selection

17 hours ago

WATCH: Mauer, Kepler launch home runs to beat Angels

WATCH: Mauer, Kepler launch home runs to beat Angels

18 hours ago

Actor Josh Duhamel spotted on kiss cam at Twins game

Actor Josh Duhamel spotted on kiss cam at Twins game

18 hours ago

Twins Final Pitch: Looking at Minnesota's first half

Twins Final Pitch: Looking at Minnesota’s first half

1 day ago

WATCH: Twins' Dozier, Grossman drive in runs in loss to Royals

WATCH: Twins’ Dozier, Grossman drive in runs in loss to Royals

2 days ago

Carson Wentz's favorite baseball player of all time is...

Carson Wentz’s favorite baseball player of all time is…

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR