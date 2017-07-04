Byron Buxton had an incredible catch and hit a homer during the Minnesota Twins’ 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins’ Sano, Santana reflect on All-Star Game selection
17 hours ago
WATCH: Mauer, Kepler launch home runs to beat Angels
18 hours ago
Actor Josh Duhamel spotted on kiss cam at Twins game
18 hours ago
Twins Final Pitch: Looking at Minnesota’s first half
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins’ Dozier, Grossman drive in runs in loss to Royals
2 days ago
Carson Wentz’s favorite baseball player of all time is…
2 days ago