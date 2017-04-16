The Minnesota Twins’ Brian Dozier broke a stalemate with an in-the-park homer, but the Chicago White Sox rallied for a 3-1 win

More FOX Sports North Videos WATCH: Twins bats come alive in huge first inning WATCH: Parise scores in Wild’s 2-1 loss to Blues WATCH: Castro picks up an RBI in Twins’ loss Wild’s John Anderson, Bruce Boudreau are longtime pals WATCH: Zach Parise ties it 1-1 with 22.7 seconds remaining Kyle Schwarber hits solo bomb off Zach Davies More FOX Sports North Videos