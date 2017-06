Minnesota Twins starter Kyle Gibson looked sharp despite a couple of mistakes in a 5-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians

More FOX Sports North Videos Twins’ Buxton, Gimenez on importance of playing on Father’s Day WATCH: Rosario goes yard for Twins WATCH: Twins slug three homers in 6-4 loss WATCH: Twins use two 7-run innings to rout Mariners Digital Extra: Who is Royce Lewis? WATCH: Twins’ No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis calls into broadcast booth More FOX Sports North Videos