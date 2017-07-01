Miguel Sano’s three-run blast broke open the game, and the Minnesota Twins went on to win
More FOX Sports North Videos
WATCH: Twins’ Sano hits go-ahead 3-run blast
15 mins ago
WATCH: Miguel Sano crushes 19th homer of 2017
6 hours ago
Twins players attempt to pronounce Minnesota towns, lakes
1 day ago
WATCH: Brian Dozier makes athletic running catch
1 day ago
Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: ‘They got a lot of love for me here’
2 days ago
Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference
2 days ago