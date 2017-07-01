WATCH: Twins&#039; Sano hits go-ahead 3-run blast

By news@wgmd.com -
22

Miguel Sano’s three-run blast broke open the game, and the Minnesota Twins went on to win

More FOX Sports North Videos

WATCH: Twins' Sano hits go-ahead 3-run blast

WATCH: Twins’ Sano hits go-ahead 3-run blast

15 mins ago

WATCH: Miguel Sano crushes 19th homer of 2017

WATCH: Miguel Sano crushes 19th homer of 2017

6 hours ago

Twins players attempt to pronounce Minnesota towns, lakes

Twins players attempt to pronounce Minnesota towns, lakes

1 day ago

WATCH: Brian Dozier makes athletic running catch

WATCH: Brian Dozier makes athletic running catch

1 day ago

Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: 'They got a lot of love for me here'

Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: ‘They got a lot of love for me here’

2 days ago

Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference

Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR