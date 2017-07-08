Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins is just four homers away from tying his career high, as he hits No. 21 in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles

More FOX Sports North Videos Digital Extra: Meet new Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague #HDM2018 to feature high school, college, NHL hockey Twins’ Sano, Santana reflect on All-Star Game selection WATCH: Twins’ Byron Buxton stars in the field, at the plate Actor Josh Duhamel spotted on kiss cam at Twins game Twins Final Pitch: Looking at Minnesota’s first half More FOX Sports North Videos »