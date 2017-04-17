Kolten Wong hits his first homer of the season, Randal Grichuk makes a diving catch and Jose Martinez drives in the decisive run in the Cardinals’ 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Yeo on Blues win: ‘We know there’s … more work to be done’ Schwartz on Blues win: ‘We do a good job of being in the moment’ Pietrangelo describes Allen as ‘fantastic’ and ‘lights out’ Parayko ‘just trying to get something towards the net’ on Blues goal Allen ‘not fazed’ by amount of Wild shots WATCH: Gyorko, Piscotty homer in Cardinals’ loss to Yankees More FOX Sports Midwest Videos