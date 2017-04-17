WATCH: Wong homers in Cardinals&#039; 2-1 win over Pirates

By news@wgmd.com -
24

Kolten Wong hits his first homer of the season, Randal Grichuk makes a diving catch and Jose Martinez drives in the decisive run in the Cardinals’ 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Yeo on Blues win: 'We know there's ... more work to be done'

Yeo on Blues win: ‘We know there’s … more work to be done’

1 day ago

Schwartz on Blues win: 'We do a good job of being in the moment'

Schwartz on Blues win: ‘We do a good job of being in the moment’

1 day ago

Pietrangelo describes Allen as 'fantastic' and 'lights out'

Pietrangelo describes Allen as ‘fantastic’ and ‘lights out’

1 day ago

Parayko 'just trying to get something towards the net' on Blues goal

Parayko ‘just trying to get something towards the net’ on Blues goal

1 day ago

Allen 'not fazed' by amount of Wild shots

Allen ‘not fazed’ by amount of Wild shots

1 day ago

WATCH: Gyorko, Piscotty homer in Cardinals' loss to Yankees

WATCH: Gyorko, Piscotty homer in Cardinals’ loss to Yankees

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR