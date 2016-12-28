Watch Zeke Elliott shoot spitballs at Dak Prescott during interview till he gets his candy

Ezekiel Elliott is a walking Snickers commercial — he’s not himself when he’s hungry.
Just watch Zeke shoot spitballs and straw wrappers at Dak Prescott while his Dallas Cowboys teammate is being interviewed. Dak tries to ignore it but finally has to turn to the Cowboys’ tried-and-true strategy: Feed Zeke.
Locker Room Shenanigans @EzekielElliott vs. @Dak
Round 2 pic.twitter.com/a1H18dU8QM
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 28, 2016
It’s not the first time Zeke has pestered Dak for candy while he’s being interviewed.
#FeedZeke pic.twitter.com/wuA4lgAgMz
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 22, 2016
Wait, Zeke doesn’t like Snickers? Cancel the commercial.