Watch Zeke Elliott shoot spitballs at Dak Prescott during interview till he gets his candy

Ezekiel Elliott is a walking Snickers commercial — he’s not himself when he’s hungry.

Just watch Zeke shoot spitballs and straw wrappers at Dak Prescott while his Dallas Cowboys teammate is being interviewed. Dak tries to ignore it but finally has to turn to the Cowboys’ tried-and-true strategy: Feed Zeke.

It’s not the first time Zeke has pestered Dak for candy while he’s being interviewed.

Wait, Zeke doesn’t like Snickers? Cancel the commercial.