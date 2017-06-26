Watters asks Wharton students about tax cuts

Jesse Watters visited President Trump’s alma mater to see what this generation of students thinks about the Trump administration’s tax cuts for them.

Not all students at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School were proud of their school’s most famous alumnus.

The “vibe” at Wharton is “high-energy,” one student said, as President Trump has described himself.

A couple of students said the administration’s plan for “massive tax relief” Watters described sounded great.

Another girl said she was “not so proud” to be going to the same school as the president.

One student had to be reminded that Trump is pro-gay marriage.

A boy sporting a feather boa said he thinks Wharton’s most famous graduate is not Donald Trump but Noam Chomsky, a communist philosopher.