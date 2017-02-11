Way-Too-Early 2017 NFL Predictions: First-Time Super Bowl Winner

There is still so much to do before next season begins, but that doesn’t mean the first crack at a 2017 NFL predictions slate is totally out of line.

So much can happen in regards to next year. There will likely be plenty of new faces entering the award circuit, loads of surprises in free agency and the draft and of course a Super Bowl champion to name. Part of the fun is realizing that even though most of them are unlikely, the outline of each prediction has enough possibility to still come true in the right conditions. So here’s what fans can expect to happen over the course of next season.

Blockbuster Draft Move: Panthers jump to #1 for Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns showed last year that they are not above trading back from a top draft pick. This year is no different as rumors persist they’re more than open to hearing teams out about a deal for the #1 overall selection. Finding a possible suitor will be challenging though since none of the quarterbacks appear worth that choice. Thus it would have to be a team that has interest in Myles Garrett, the star Texas A&M pass rusher and widely viewed best prospect.

Thus the question? Why are people not watching the Carolina Panthers? They’re still a really good team that has enough talent to make a deep playoff run. Try to imagine if they moved up to grab Garrett and put him on the same defensive front as Kawann Short, Star Lotulelei and Kony Ealy. That’s a defensive front four every other team in the NFL would be painfully envious of. It would also catapult that defense right back to the forefront of the league elite.

Shocker Free Agent Signing: Packers swipe A.J. Bouye

Anybody with common NFL knowledge knows that Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson avoids free agency like it’s a plague-strewn village in the Dark Ages. His most recent foray was Julius Peppers and that was back in 2014. However, after yet another colossal disappointment in the NFC championship, this team is starting to feel the pressure to win another Super Bowl. Though their roster is young, Aaron Rodgers isn’t. Each miss of an opportunity is one less of a finite resource with a Hall of Fame QB.

At this point it feels like even Thompson knows he has to unlock the coffers and spend some money. That is why people will be blindsided when Green Bay ends up being the team that lures top cornerback A.J. Bouye away from the Texans. The Packers sorely need help in the secondary after what happened in Atlanta. Sam Shields is gone and none of their other options are reliable. Bouye is a sturdy, dependable cover man they need.

Unexpected Trade: Saints deal Brandin Cooks

There was actually a buzz about this possibility back in December according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The belief is the New Orleans Saints feel they can get more value out of trade receiver Brandin Cooks rather than keeping him long-term. Especially since the emergence of rookie Michael Thomas last year. Head coach Sean Payton of course called such a report “garbage” but then again he alluded to similar feelings right before the team dealt Jimmy Graham.

Cooks is a valuable trade chip who brings loads of speed and athleticism to the receiver position. A major deep threat who has frequently taken the top off a defense. There is plenty of reason to think a team out there will be interested in his services and willing to give up a high draft choice in return. New Orleans could also use him as a package to move up from #11 into the top 10, perhaps for much-needed help on defense.

MVP: Derek Carr

Things have been really looking up for Carr and the Raiders lately, and they were looking like a prime candidate to potentially dethrone the New England Patriots in the AFC in 2016. However, Carr suffered a fractured fibula, ending his season and effectively, the Raiders’ playoff hopes.

Oakland was quickly bounced out of the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans, and their revival of 2016 was cut prematurely short. In 2017, however, I’m expecting even bigger things out of Derek Carr. Carr has been steadily improving since his rookie year in 2014 when he looked lost at times.

In 2016, we saw a glimpse of the greatness that I think is to come from Oakland’s young stars. The Raiders’ offensive line will continue to gel and get better, and the skill players will continue to grow in their roles within this offense. If the Raiders can get someone to emerge as a consistent threat at tight end, I think Carr is going to absolutely blow up in 2017 for 40 plus touchdown passes and an MVP caliber season.

Defensive Player of the Year: Von Miller

After narrowly missing out on Defensive MVP honors in 2016, Von Miller will come back with a vengeance in 2017 and take the award, leaving others in his wake. Miller has been playing excellent football since the beginning of the 2015 season, and arguably no one has played better since the 2015 playoffs kicked off when Miller was named Super Bowl MVP.

There will be competition for this award, including division rival Khalil Mack, the reigning defensive player of the year, and Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt, who is coming back from injury. But in 2017, no one is going to get to the quarterback more than Miller. As the Broncos get some additional help on the defensive front, Miller will be left in far too many one-on-one situations for opposing teams to handle on a consistent basis, and he will prove to the world yet again why he is the NFL’s most dominant pass rusher.

I think in 2017, there will be no one stopping Miller from winning this award, the only piece of hardware missing from his trophy case.

Rookies of the Year: Leonard Fournette and Solomon Thomas

Usually the quarterbacks take center stage in the offensive Rookie of the Year discussion, but 2017 doesn’t look like their year. Running back on the other hand appears stacked. None are more intimidating than Leonard Fournette. The LSU star will be an instant starter in the NFL. Provided he lands on a team that will feed him the football, it’s almost a given that he will get yards and score touchdowns. He’s more talented than Ezekiel Elliott. So barring injury, that award is his for the taking.

Defense will be considerably harder. A good way to determine a favorite is by looking at past winners. Aaron Donald is a recent example, somebody who was quietly dominant in college and is only getting better. Solomon Thomas is built in the exact same mold. Big, powerful and utterly relentless on every single snap. Provided he’s not hung out to dry on a terrible defense, look for him to make an instant impact that is sure to gain him a following by midseason.

Passing Leader: Derek Carr

Matt Ryan and Tom Brady were at center stage of the quarterback talk all season long in 2016. The thing is they weren’t alone. Right up until the end of the regular season, Oakland Raiders star Derek Carr was in that same conversation. He was an MVP hopeful who so often threw his team to wins, many in the comeback fashion. After seeing his year end so painfully with that broken leg in week 16, there is no doubt he and his team will be on a mission in 2017.

Carr enters his fourth year in the league and maturing fast into an electric passer. The Raiders are well-positioned to add more weaponry this off-season as well. With that upgraded offensive line it’s likely he’ll have his finest season yet. Enough to where he surpasses the other elites to claim the coveted passing title. Something that Drew Brees has maintained a death grip on for years. A fine name to surpass for the young gun.

Rushing Leader: Ezekiel Elliott

Winning the rushing title as a rookie pretty much signals that the best may still be to come from the Dallas Cowboys running back. Everybody expected him to be good from the start and he didn’t disappoint. His entire coaching staff is returning and most importantly that star-studded offensive line remains intact. After all the biggest secret to a dominant running game is the blocking up front and Elliott’s isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

There will be plenty of challengers to be sure. Jordan Howard gave him a scare this past season and he only started 13 games in Chicago. Jay Ajayi has found his stride in Miami and Le’Veon Bell will be a definite threat provided he can play a full slate of games. In the end it will come down to whether Elliott stays health, always a big question mark for such a physical position. This time he will likely have to eclipse 1,800 yards to claim his second-straight crown.

Biggest Turnaround: Chicago Bears

Invariably almost every single year the NFL has a team that almost comes out of nowhere to jump into the playoff fray. In 2016 it was the Miami Dolphins, going from 1-4 to winning an AFC wild card. This coming year? That honor will belong to the Chicago Bears. Sure, right now that seems like a laughable joke. This team finished 3-13, its worst record in the 16-game era. They’re about to make a big transition at the quarterback position. What compels the thought that they could get a turnaround to happen?

A few factors. First is Jordan Howard. The surprise rookie sensation ended his first year in the Pro Bowl. He has given the Bears their customary dynamic ground attack. Then there is how well their defense began to play during last season before injuries took their toll. It feels like that unit is one or two moves away from being legit. At that point it becomes a matter of finding a steady hand at quarterback. Combined with an experienced coaching staff, the Bears are in classic turnaround position.

Super Bowl winner: Atlanta Falcons

There won’t be a single soul across the NFL who believes the Atlanta Falcons can even make the playoffs in 2017. Not after what just happened to them. Surrendering a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl and losing in overtime? Combined with the notorious Super Bowl hangover and losing their star offensive coordinator? No way. Not going to happen. They are destined for a major letdown next season and it’s going to get rather ugly.

The thing is losses like that do one of two things. They either break a team or bring it closer together. In truth the Falcons are still scratching the surface of their overall potential. The offense will still be good even without Shanahan and that young defense is only going to get better. Dan Quinn is a driven and resourceful head coach. He thrives on being doubted. This team will shock the world by overcoming the most heartbreaking defeat in football history to gain redemption.

