Waymo Drops Three Of Its Four Claims In Suit Against Uber

Waymo LLC, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet Inc. , dropped three of its four claims against Uber Technologies Inc. over self-driving car technology, according to a filing Friday. Alphabet has sued Uber alleging that Anthony Levandowski, a former Waymo employee, took the self-driving car designs with him to Otto, a self-driving truck startup that he founded, and that those designs later made their way to Uber. Uber fired Levandowski in May after claiming that he had “failed to cooperate” with an investigation related to the suit. In the filing Friday, Waymo dropped three claims of patent infringement relating to a “Spider” lidar design, or a specific technology relating to self-driving cars, and has one remaining.

