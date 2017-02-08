Ways To WIN

HARRAH’S SOCAL FALL FUN

Enter to win Harrah’s Resort SoCal’s FALL FUN!

Prizes:

One (1) free night stay at Harrah’s Resort SoCal

$100 Resort credit (to be used for food, beverage, shopping, etc. *Alcohol excluded

Must be 21+ to enter

ENTER HERE

PICK THE STICK

Prior to each Padres game, during Padres Live, each FOX Sports San Diego broadcaster will announce their pick for the Padres player who will have the highest at bat score of the game.

Fans will be able to play along at home via Twitter, for the opportunity to win a free foursome of golf at Sycuan Resort. Fans may enter by choosing which host they agree with, then tweeting “#ImWith____” and including the last name of the host (i.e.,#ImWithGrant or #ImWithPomeranz), followed by @SycuanResort.

At bat scores will be calculated using the following points system:

One entry per person per game. Tweet must occur before the first pitch of the game. At the end of each game, Pick The Stick winners will be announced via Twitter.

CLICK HERE for official rules and regulations.