WBC heavyweight champ Wilder to meet Wawrzyk in February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is scheduled to return to the ring against Polish challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk.

The matchup, announced on Wednesday, is set for Feb. 25 at Legacy Arena. Wilder hasn’t fought since sustaining a broken right hand and torn bicep in a win over Chris Arreola in July. That fight was stopped after the eighth round.

Wilder, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is 37-0 with knockouts in all but one fight. Wawrzyk is 33-1, with 19 knockouts, and has won six straight fights.

The fight is part of the Premier Boxing Champions series and will be televised on FOX.

It will be the 31-year-old Wilder’s fifth title defense, and his ninth pro fight in the state of Alabama.