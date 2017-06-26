WCW once sent Chris Jericho a check for 15 cents

Back in April, 2000, future WWE Hall of Famer Chris Jericho was eight months into his run as Y2J – which began with his unforgettable debut in August of the previous year when the countdown to the millenium finally reached zero on Monday Night Raw.

Jericho had traveled the world prior to landing in WWE, wrestling across Canada, Mexico and Japan (and a short stint in Philadelphia with ECW). From 1996 to 1999, he rose to national prominence with World Championship Wrestling, becoming a four-time Cruiserweight Champion.

Less than a year after his final match in WCW, he was still receiving checks from the company – but they weren’t exactly worth a trip to the bank to cash in.