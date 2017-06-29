We called Jimmy Butler after he gave out his phone number at his Timberwolves introductory press conference. He didn’t respond.
More NBA Videos
We called Jimmy Butler after he gave out his phone number
15 mins ago
Rockets GM Daryl Morey explains Chris Paul to Houston trade | THE HERD
1 hr ago
Is it possible Celtics GM Danny Ainge is paralyzed by fear? | THE HERD
2 hours ago
Sizing up Hawks’ roster following Dwight Howard trade, NBA draft
3 hours ago
Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: ‘They got a lot of love for me here’
3 hours ago
Chris Paul made the right decision to leave the Clippers for the Houston Rockets | THE HERD
4 hours ago