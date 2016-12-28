We desperately want this video of an NYC pedestrian getting her ankles broken to be real

With my last wish of 2016, I simply ask for this: Please let this video, which shows a pedestrian getting absolutely crossed over in the crosswalk of a New York City street, be real.

It’s all I want.

My ankles were destroyed pic.twitter.com/ME7wbkhhlC — Gil (@GilllianJordan) December 28, 2016

Why it might be fake? Well, so many reasons. The fact that this is being filmed in the first place. The convenient timing. The other person who appears to be filming in the middle of the crosswalk, or just standing there for some reason. The fact that the boy dribbling seems to start before she’s even really playing defense. All my Bogus Internet Video senses are a-tingling.

But I don’t care, because I want it to be real. I really, really want it to be real.