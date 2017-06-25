Weak earthquake hits eastern Tennessee; no damage reported

Officials have confirmed a weak earthquake has hit eastern Tennessee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that there was no damage associated with the magnitude 2.6 earthquake on Sunday morning about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the seismic zone extending across Tennessee and parts of Georgia and Alabama is one of the most active for earthquakes in the southeast. The zone is not known to have had a large earthquake, though some have caused minor damage.

