Weather Channel pokes fun at Falcons, Patriots after Super Bowl

The Super Bowl forecast according to the Weather Channel was cloudy with a chance of extra shade.

The app started by taking a jab at the New England Patriots by sending out a notification with a reference to Deflategate before the big game.

“It’s game day and properly inflated optimism is in the air,” the notification read. “Rain or shine, the forecast calls for a champion.”

On Monday morning, the Atlanta-based company sent out its condolences to the Falcons following their loss to the Pats.

@weatherchannel got jokes … I’ll give it to u though since ur based in #Atlanta – gave my office some much needed laughter this morning 🙂 pic.twitter.com/uAV2Fj9BMc — Ashlyn Maguire (@AshlynMM) February 6, 2017

In turn, they sent their congratulations to New England.

Even my weather app is cheering new England patriots on. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1oy069HMz7 — Molly Gray (@mollyg2126) February 6, 2017

It was cloudy and cold in Boston on Monday, and Tuesday calls for rain and snow. Conversely, it was a high of 66 in Atlanta when the Falcons returned home.

They might not be Super Bowl champions, but at least the Falcons can get a suntan. No tanlines to worry about from the rings, either.

