Weather Channel pokes fun at Falcons, Patriots after Super Bowl

The Super Bowl forecast according to the Weather Channel was cloudy with a chance of extra shade. 

The app started by taking a jab at the New England Patriots by sending out a notification with a reference to Deflategate before the big game. 

“It’s game day and properly inflated optimism is in the air,” the notification read. “Rain or shine, the forecast calls for a champion.”

On Monday morning, the Atlanta-based company sent out its condolences to the Falcons following their loss to the Pats.

In turn, they sent their congratulations to New England. 

It was cloudy and cold in Boston on Monday, and Tuesday calls for rain and snow. Conversely, it was a high of 66 in Atlanta when the Falcons returned home. 

They might not be Super Bowl champions, but at least the Falcons can get a suntan. No tanlines to worry about from the rings, either.

