Weather Channel pokes fun at Falcons, Patriots after Super Bowl

The Super Bowl forecast according to the Weather Channel was cloudy with a chance of extra shade.
The app started by taking a jab at the New England Patriots by sending out a notification with a reference to Deflategate before the big game.
“It’s game day and properly inflated optimism is in the air,” the notification read. “Rain or shine, the forecast calls for a champion.”
Even the weather channel app is taking shots at the patriots! #DeflateGate #SuperBowl #patsVsfalcons pic.twitter.com/ognCyEuP6k
— Kellen Farnham (@FarnhamUkb) February 5, 2017
On Monday morning, the Atlanta-based company sent out its condolences to the Falcons following their loss to the Pats.
@weatherchannel got jokes … I’ll give it to u though since ur based in #Atlanta – gave my office some much needed laughter this morning 🙂 pic.twitter.com/uAV2Fj9BMc
— Ashlyn Maguire (@AshlynMM) February 6, 2017
In turn, they sent their congratulations to New England.
Even my weather app is cheering new England patriots on. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1oy069HMz7
— Molly Gray (@mollyg2126) February 6, 2017
It was cloudy and cold in Boston on Monday, and Tuesday calls for rain and snow. Conversely, it was a high of 66 in Atlanta when the Falcons returned home.
#Thanks @weatherchannel. #Atlanta #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/jKMfpuiE5X
— Tony! (@DLPTony) February 6, 2017
They might not be Super Bowl champions, but at least the Falcons can get a suntan. No tanlines to worry about from the rings, either.