Weatherspoon leads Mississippi State past Arkansas, 84-78

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 25 points as Mississippi State won for the second straight time on the road in Southeastern Conference play with an 84-78 victory at Arkansas on Tuesday night.

It’s the first time the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 SEC), who beat LSU on Saturday, have won back-to-back road conference games since 2011.

Weatherspoon was 8-of-11 shooting and hit a career-best six 3-pointers, nearly equaling his career-best of 27 points – set in December against Morehead State. Lamar Peters added 14 points, while Aric Holman had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Moses Kingsley had a season-high 19 points to lead the Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3), who have lost back-to-back games to open the conference season for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Dusty Hannahs added 17 points, Anton Beard 11 and Jaylen Barford 10 for Arkansas, which was outrebounded 41-29.

A game after scoring 95 points, Mississippi State’s hot shooting continued in the first half on Tuesday. Led by Weatherspoon’s 14 first-half points, the Bulldogs led 40-34 at halftime after hitting 7 of 15 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore stayed hot in the second half and finished 6 of 7 from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs entered the season with only one senior on their roster, and that inexperience showed in early losses to Central Florida, Lehigh and East Tennessee State. Their youthful roster, however, has started to mature as of late for Mississippi State – which now has five wins in its last six games.

Arkansas: In addition to losing their second straight SEC home game, the Razorbacks have now also lost two in a row overall after a loss last week at Kentucky. For a program that’s reached the NCAA Tournament only once in coach Mike Anderson’s five seasons, this season was critical – and now the pressure will only mount.

HALFTIME FRACAS

As the two teams walked off the court for halftime, there was an altercation between Hannahs and Mississippi State’s Xavian Stapleton – enough for the officials to blow their whistles from halfcourt and Anderson to go running into the tunnel that leads under the seats. No fouls or technical were called, however.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Razorbacks host struggling Missouri on Saturday.