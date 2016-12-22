Weatherspoon scores career-high 27 in Mississippi State win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon had a career-high 27 points to lead Mississippi State to an 85-76 victory over Morehead State Thursday at Humphrey Coliseum.

Weatherspoon had 15 points in the second half as the Bulldogs (8-3) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit. Weatherspoon also set a career-high with 10 made field goals on 17 attempts from the floor.

I.J. Ready had 19 points for Mississippi State and Aric Holman added 12.

Xavier Moon led Morehead State with 22 points while Lamontray Harris had 20 points and Jordan Walker 10 for the Eagles.

The first half featured six ties and three lead changes in the first six minutes. But Morehead State used a 13-4 run midway through the first half to grab control. The Eagles (3-9) shot 57 percent in the first half, including a 5-of-10 showing on 3 pointers, and held a 41-31 halftime advantage.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State shot just 44 percent in the first half and made just 1 of 8 beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: Morehead State is now 1-7 under the direction interim head coach Preston Spradlin. Former Morehead State head coach Sean Woods began the season but was suspended on Nov. 22 after an altercation with a player. Woods resigned earlier this week.

Mississippi State: Since Weatherspoon made his return to the lineup, the Bulldogs have won four of the last five games.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: The Eagles return home and host Asbury on Wednesday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs close out the nonconference portion of the schedule Thursday, hosting Missouri-Kansas City.