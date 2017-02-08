Weber State hires Pupunu, promotes Duff as assistant coaches

OGDEN, Utah (AP) Weber State has announced additions to the football coaching staff.

Al Pupunu will coach tight ends after spending the last seven years doing the same at Idaho. He played nine years in the NFL and is a member of the Weber State Athletic Hall of Fame and the Utah Sports Hall of Fame. Pupunu’s son, Kade, has signed to play at Weber State.

Grant Duff will coach outside linebackers following three seasons as the program’s director of operations. He was part of the Utah staff for five years beginning in 2008 as an administrative assistant and graduate assistant and spent a year coaching high school ball before joining the Wildcats in 2014.