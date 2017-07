Andrew Cashner takes the mound for the Texas Rangers in the series finale against Boston.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos Jeff Banister talks Yu Darvish, loss to Red Sox Wednesday Preview | Cashner vs. Fister | Rangers Live WATCH: Mike Napoli hits 3-run home run in 8th vs. Red Sox Dallas Stars are having a great offseason Alexander Radulov excited to join Dallas Stars Martin Perez talks tough 7-5 loss to Red Sox More FOX Sports Southwest Videos »