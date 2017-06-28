It’s not very often that I get to lead Hot Clicks with an NFL-themed romance story—much less two—but that seems to be our situation right now. In New England, Patriots coach Bill Belichick posed for Nantucket Magazine with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday and the photos are cheesy and spectacular. Of course, these two have been celebrating their love for years. Meanwhile in England, a diehard Miami fan named got married in his Dolphins helmet.

Brent Musburger still isn’t sure why his 2013 comments about Katherine Webb, where he “called a beauty queen beautiful,” became such a big story. I’m not sure either but two weeks after his comments, I was at a studio with Katherine while she stripped down to a bikini for SI Swimsuit, so it worked out for me.

The Nats stole seven bases against the Cubs last night and catcher Miguel Montero wants you to know that it’s all Jake Arietta‘s fault.

CJ Franco has never been featured in Hot Clicks before and that’s a really bad job by me. I apologize. She is today’s LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The world’s coolest basketball court is in Paris, and I want to play pickup ball there today.

Meet Taiwan’s strongest grandfather, Huang Ching-hsi, who could easily kick all our asses.

You love chocolate. You love caffeine. And now, you can combine those two loves. AWAKE is the maker caffeinated chocolate and granola bars that each contain the same amount of caffeine goodness as a cup of coffee. Try some today. Or enter today’s giveaway for a free prize pack of AWAKE. I’ll send one to the 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of the pizza place with two-foot long slices. The answer was in yesterday’s Hot Clicks. Please make the subject line “AWAKE.”

Google Now Makes As Much Money Selling Ads Than Every Newspaper and Magazine In the World Combined https://t.co/FDP1AbalsZ — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) June 28, 2017

Really love this 1991 shot of Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson and Scottie Pippen: pic.twitter.com/zQVv8Ht6 — SI Vault (@si_vault) July 26, 2012

Nothing says 1974 like Phil Jackson wearing overalls with his bicycle on an elevator: pic.twitter.com/NkeIDvc3 — SI Vault (@si_vault) December 15, 2011

Phil Jackson plays with his parakeets during a 1991 SI photo shoot: pic.twitter.com/4I26HqrD — SI Vault (@si_vault) August 1, 2012

We spoke with progressive liberal wrestler Daniel Richards and it is not an act … Our little Donald Trump cover tweet became quite the afternoon news item on Tuesday … Connor McDavid finally explained that awkward airport photo … Cowboys rookie Taco Charlton is racking up the endorsement deals … Jeff Van Gundy is returning to the sidelines to coach the U.S. in World Cup qualifying games … The New York Times taste-tested 10 hot dogs to get you prepped for July 4 weekend … The 50 best albums of 2017 (so far) … $6,000 seems like a good value for an office chair … Game of Thrones photos from Season 7 … John McEnroe will not apologize for his comments about Serena Williams.

The Florida Gators are the Kings of College Baseball! 👑 pic.twitter.com/kSoJVbCQDM — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 28, 2017

Gronk snuck onto a high school field in Texas to work out and left before anyone knew he was ever there. pic.twitter.com/C4Fvgtm6hO — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 28, 2017

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

This article originally appeared on