NBA Roundup

A bunch of random NBA news today. Brooklyn Nets fans despise the team’s corporate jersey logo … Which NBA players messed around the most to get triple-doubles? … Ranking the top five in-season coaching changes … You must listen to the first episode of Breakaway, a cool new NBA podcast miniseries. Lastly, an interesting piece about the NBA not following the NFL’s “stick to sports” approach, and Courtney Lee is apologizing to fans for losing to the Lakers.

Awesome Story

Raymond Odom, a 93-year-old World War II veteran, was reunited with his lost dog tags more than 70 years after he lost them.

More Baylor News…

The Big 12 has voted to withhold future payments to Baylor pending review of athletic department changes following the mind-boggling scandals.

Mariah Longo: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Your LLOD for today is beautiful model Mariah Longo. (Click here for full-sized gallery.)

He Kinda Does

Derek Carr was trolled hard by his own teammate for looking like the Sid, the terrifying kid in Toy Story.

Ricky Miezan

This guy is nuts: Ricky Miezan is the top lacrosse recruit in the country for 2018 but is now getting FBS offers after deciding he wants to play football in college too.

My Head Hurts

#MLS rules on player signings can be–shall we say–tricky. Lucky for you, @AnAbnos has the ultimate signing flowchart https://t.co/OlcoOaDHuH pic.twitter.com/g0I8fZ48AK— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 8, 2017

Nate’s Gonna Get Cut

Dear Bill, I’m taking today off. -Nate — Nate Solder (@soldernate) February 8, 2017

Hard Pass

KFC is cooking up The Chizza, a personal pizza with a fried chicken crust https://t.co/hxnOt7X8N6 pic.twitter.com/dDXnVAlmdT— The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 8, 2017

Fan-Run Team

An indoor football team is letting our readers vote on its mascot’s name. (And run everything else about the team) https://t.co/OhHfXhCl8X pic.twitter.com/1YPLRi9XDI — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 8, 2017

Odds and Ends

NFL Free Agency: Complete list of all players available this off-season … Smugglers tried to fool border agents with weed disguised as limes (doesn’t look anything like a lime) … Falcons fired some defensive coaches immediately after the Super Bowl meltdown … Politics are overshadowing Olympics prep in South Korea … Gallery of original Baywatch photos … Supermodel Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Swimsuit Issue, along with her daughters Alexa and Sailor … Orange is the New Black season five premiere date revealed.

Most Ruthless Parking Enforcement Ever

[embedded content]

Bill Nye is Back

[embedded content]

Foreigner

This was the No. 1 song in America on this date in 1985.

[embedded content]

