Week 17 NFL gambling trends and records against the spread

Below are FOX Sports fantasy editor and Team OddsShark Super Contest member, Ryan Fowler, record-to-date in the NFL SuperContest and OddsShark.com Joe Osborne’s Week 17 NFL gambling trends, tips and advice for the weekend. Deadline for entering picks is 10am ET Saturdays.

Follow Team OddsShark’s performance all season long with weekly picks and current standings.

Ryan Fowler’s 2016 Super Contest Standing: 37.5 points (Overall leader has 52.5)

Week 17 NFL Gambling Trends

SUNDAY

Bears at Vikings

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Bears’ last six games against the Vikings.

The Bears are 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS in their last four games on the road against the Vikings.

The Vikings are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

The Bears are 0-7 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Bears’ last six games against their division.

Bills at Jets

The Bills are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games on the road against the Jets.

The total has gone OVER in five of the Bills’ last six games on the road against the Jets.

The Jets are 3-1 ATS in their last four games after consecutive losses.

The Bills are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games on the road after consecutive home games.

The Bills are 3-9 SU and ATS in their last 12 games in January.

Browns at Steelers

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the Browns’ last 11 games against the Steelers.

The Browns are 0-12 SU in their last 12 games on the road against the Steelers.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the Steelers’ last 19 games.

The Steelers are 8-0 SU in their last eight games in Week 17.

The Steelers are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 games at home after failing to cover in their most recent home game.

Cardinals at Rams

The Cardinals are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games against the Rams.

The Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Rams.

The Rams are 0-9 SU in their last nine games in Week 17.

The Rams are 0-4 SU and ATS in their last four games after winning the previous game in a matchup.

The Cardinals are 1-5-1 SU and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games after a win.

Chiefs at Chargers

The Chiefs are 5-0 SU in their last five games against the Chargers.

The Chargers are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games after losing the previous game in a matchup.

The Chargers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games in Week 17.

The Chiefs are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games against teams with losing records.

The Chiefs are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games after an ATS win.

Cowboys at Eagles

The visiting team is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup.

The Cowboys are 4-0 SU and ATS in their last four games on the road against the Eagles.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of the Eagles’ last 15 games after a win.

The Eagles are 4-0 SU and ATS in their last four games at home against teams with winning records.

The Cowboys are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

The Cowboys are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games on the road against teams with losing records.

Giants at Redskins

The Giants are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against the Redskins.

The Giants are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Redskins.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Giants’ last 10 games against the Redskins.

The Redskins are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games.

The Redskins are 2-6 SU in their last eight games in Week 17.

Jaguars at Colts

The Jaguars are 2-6 SU in their last eight games against the Colts.

The Jaguars are 3-0 ATS in their last three games against the Colts.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Jaguars’ last 11 games against the Colts.

The Colts are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games at home after consecutive road games.

The Jaguars are 2-22 SU in their last 24 games on the road.

Packers at Lions

The Packers are 18-4 SU in their last 22 games against the Lions.

The Packers are 3-1 ATS in their last four games against the Lions.

The total has gone OVER in three of the Packers’ last four games against the Lions.

The Lions are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last six games at home.

The Packers are 20-3 SU in their last 23 games in Week 17.

Panthers at Buccaneers

The Panthers are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games on the road against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are 0-5 SU and ATS in their last five games as a favorite of 4.0 or more.

The total has gone OVER in 17 of the Panthers’ last 23 games on the road.

The Panthers are 1-4 SU and 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games against their division.

Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against the Dolphins.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS in their last four games against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are 9-1 SU and 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Dolphins are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Patriots are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

Raiders at Broncos

The Raiders are 2-8 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against the Broncos.

The Raiders are 1-3 SU in their last four games on the road against the Broncos.

The Broncos are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against their division.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Raiders’ last nine games.

The Raiders are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games on the road.

Ravens at Bengals

The Ravens are 1-5 SU in their last six games against the Bengals.

The Ravens are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road against the Bengals.

The Bengals are 8-1 SU and ATS in their last nine games after consecutive losses.

The Ravens are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games against their division.

The Ravens are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games in Week 17.

Saints at Falcons

The Saints are 5-2 SU in their last seven games on the road against the Falcons.

The Saints are 1-3 ATS in their last four games on the road against the Falcons.

The total has gone OVER in the Falcons’ last five games in the late afternoon.

The Falcons are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games as home favorites.

The Saints are 2-7 SU in their last nine games on the road against teams with winning records.

The Saints are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against their division.

Seahawks at 49ers

The Seahawks are 6-0 SU in their last six games against the 49ers.

The Seahawks are 11-0 ATS in their last 11 games against the 49ers.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Seahawks’ last eight games against the 49ers.

The 49ers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against their division.

The Seahawks are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite of 10.0 or more.

Texans at Titans

The Texans are 5-0 SU in their last five games against the Titans.

The Texans are 6-0 ATS in their last six games against the Titans.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Texans’ last five games against the Titans.

The Titans are 7-22 SU and 6-21-2 ATS in their last 29 games at home.

The Titans are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games as favorite.