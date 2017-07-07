The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

http://www.foxnews.com/”>Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7 (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-donald-trump-shakes-hands-with-russia’s-president-vladimir-putin-during-their-meeting-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany-july-7

Gov. Chris Christie with family and friends at the governor’s summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey, July 2 (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) gov.-chris-christie-with-family-and-friends-at-the-governor’s-summer-house-at-island-beach-state-park-in-new-jersey,-july-2

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 4 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) fireworks-explode-over-the-lincoln-memorial,-washington-monument-and-u.s.-capitol-in-washington,-july-4

A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq July 5 (REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani ) a-tank-of-the-emergency-response-division-fires-at-islamic-state-militant-in-the-old-city-of-mosul,-iraq-july-5

Participants perform during the “1000 Figures” demonstration before the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5 (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke ) participants-perform-during-the-“1000-figures”-demonstration-before-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany,-july-5

Revelers celebrate the launching of the ‘Chupinazo’ rocket at the opening of the 2017 San Fermin Fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, July 6 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) revelers-celebrate-the-launching-of-the-‘chupinazo’-rocket-at-the-opening-of-the-2017-san-fermin-fiestas-in-pamplona,-spain,-july-6

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4 (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly ) beachgoers-gather-at-coney-island-beach-on-the-independence-day-holiday-in-brooklyn,-new-york-city,-july-4

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with scientists after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in Pyongyang July, 5 (KCNA/via REUTERS) north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-with-scientists-after-the-test-launch-of-the-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-hwasong-14-in-pyongyang-july,-5

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss after their wedding in Rosario, Argentina, June 30 (REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci ) argentine-soccer-player-lionel-messi-and-his-wife-antonela-roccuzzo-kiss-after-their-wedding-in-rosario,-argentina,-june-30

A youth disguised as a Guaikuru takes part in the Kamba Ra’Anga celebration in Altos, Paraguay, June 29 (REUTERS/Jorge Adorno) a-youth-disguised-as-a-guaikuru-takes-part-in-the-kamba-ra’anga-celebration-in-altos,-paraguay,-june-29

Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield wears stars and strips socks for Independence Day against the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, July 2 (REUTERS/Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports) kansas-city-royals-whit-merrifield-wears-stars-and-strips-socks-for-independence-day-against-the-minnesota-twins-in-kansas-city,-july-2

Opposition lawmakers fight with pro-government militias at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5 (AP Photos/Fernando Llano) opposition-lawmakers-fight-with-pro-government-militias-at-the-national-assembly-in-caracas,-venezuela,-july-5

Jockey Andrea Coghe of “Selva” parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio Horse Race in Siena, Italy, June 30 (REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini) jockey-andrea-coghe-of–“selva”-parish-rides-his-horse-during-the-first-practice-for-the-palio-horse-race-in-siena,-italy,-june-30

Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, July 1 (REUTERS/Andrew Winning) children-play-inside-the-hive,-designed-by-artist-wolfgang-buttress,-at-kew-gardens,-in-london,-july-1

A ball boy holds an umbrella during the first round match at Wimbledon in London, July 4 (REUTERS/Tony O’Brien) a-ball-boy-holds-an-umbrella-during-the-first-round-match-at-wimbledon-in-london,-july-4

Cyclists in action at the Tour de France during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France, July 4 (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann) cyclists-in-action-at-the-tour-de-france-during-the-207.5-km-stage-4-from-mondorf-les-bains,-luxembourg-to-vittel,-france,-july-4

A rainbow forms over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York, July 1 (Fox News/Gary Hershorn) a-rainbow-forms-over-lower-manhattan-and-one-world-trade-center-in-new-york,-july-1-