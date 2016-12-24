Weekend Hot Clicks: Rose Bertram; NBA on Christmas

NBA on Christmas

Ranking and previewing a phenomenal slate of Christmas Day NBA games, and here’s an awesome preview of Jordan, Nike other sneakers that will be worn on Sunday. Also, LeBron personally delivered $1.3 million to a family that won the sum on his game show and here’s how to talk NBA on Christmas to those who haven’t watched hoops this season.

NFL Roundup

It’s a gigantic Christmas weekend in the NFL with a slew of wild playoff scenarios in play (reminder of which games are Saturday, Sunday and Monday). On Friday night, the Vikings’ plane skidded off the runway outside Green Bay and they were stuck on the plane for hours, and Terry Bradshaw called Mike Tomlin a good cheerleader but not a good coach. Lastly, this popped up on NFL Reddit: Aaron Rodgers has only one pick-six in his entire career, which came seven years ago.

Frostee’s Jolly Christmas

From Frostee Rucker to Johnny Jolly to Rakeem Christmas, here are the most festive holiday athlete names.

I Love Beef

Andrew “Beef” Johnson saw Tiger Woods’ Mac Daddy Santa and then raised him a billion, comfortably winning the Christmas costume contest.

Get Stan a Holiday Drink

Pistons’ coach Stan Van Gundy had a hilarious meldtown as he watched this Warrior’s backdoor play unfold.

Titans Win Everything

Everything about this picture is awesome pic.twitter.com/mDDk3dRsGY— Best NFL Matchups (@best_nfl) December 24, 2016

Grinch Cleats for Seymour

Vernon is a Classy Man

Custom engraved bottles of Louis XIII cognac (Retail: $3,000 each) have been given to every member of the Giants by @oliviervernon54 pic.twitter.com/PDiExsTzdQ— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 24, 2016

Rose is Santa

ICYMI in Friday’s Hot Clicks, Rose Bertram got in the holiday spirit:

Lovely Lady of the Day

Speaking of Rose Bertram, the Belgian also happens to be the Lovely Lady of the Day (click here for full-size gallery.)

Odds and Ends

5 NBA players worthy of making their All-Star debut … 30 NFL cheerleaders in Santa costumes … Watch the original trailers for Home Alone and other classic Christmas movies … Who are America’s biggest Grinches? … This Los Angeles home looks like stacked marshmallows … Argument against expanding College Football Playoff to eight teams … Ranking the 50 best movies of 2016 … Is this crazy golf trick shot the greatest trick shot of all time?

Santa Fails. You’re Welcome.

Double Elbow From Robin

Robin Lopez goess full heel, gets TWO Hornets simultaneously with elbows to the throat https://t.co/XpxGGA7W8b — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 24, 2016

Christmas is Cancelled

