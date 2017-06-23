Weekly wrap-up: Cindy batters southern US; Wildfires explode amid extreme heat in Southwest

Tropical Storm Cindy lashed the southern United States this week, spawning tornadoes and leaving some communities under water.

Cindy made landfall as a tropical storm around 3 a.m. CDT Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border.

One death was attributed to the storm when a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a log when a large wave came ashore near a waterfront condo in Fort Morgan, Alabama, on Wednesday.

Many roads were closed in parts of the Deep South due to flooding, including around the Mobile, Alabama, area on Thursday. There were also several reports of tornadoes and waterspouts. On Thursday, a damaging tornado swept through the Birmingham, Alabama, region. Four people were injured.

At least 10 people suffered injuries while aboard a United Airlines jet as the plane traveled from Panama to Houston on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane encountered the turbulence about 80 miles east of Cancun, Mexico. Satellite images showed storm clouds in the area in the wake of Cindy.

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the southern part of Caribbean Sea on Monday, becoming the earliest named storm to form in this part of the Atlantic since official records were kept in 1851. The system slammed the Windward Islands with heavy rain and strong winds.

Intense heat swelled over the southwestern U.S. this week, halting flights at Phoenix International Airport. On Tuesday, a high of 119 F broke a daily record in Phoenix.

Flights were canceled as temperatures were too high for planes to operate.

The local National Weather Service (NWS) office encouraged people to find a place with air conditioning and to avoid outdoor activities.

As hot, dry conditions continued to envelop the western U.S., several large wildfires continued to advance and threaten communities.

The Brian Head Fire, which began on June 17 near the town of Brian Head, Utah, has burned more than 17,200 acres and is only 5 percent contained as of Friday morning. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the blaze doubled in size overnight on Thursday thanks to strong winds. The wildfire was threatening 400 cabins near Panguitch Lake and evacuations have been ordered for Brian Head and several other nearby communities.

In California, a grass fire about 40 acres in size burned four homes near the town of Vallejo on Thursday afternoon. The impacted homes suffered damage but their structures remained intact.

Meanwhile, temperatures broke records across the Atlantic Ocean as the United Kingdom experienced the longest heat wave in 20 years.

The temperature hit 94.1 F (34.5 C) in London, marking the hottest June day since 1976, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures soared to 88 F (31 C) at Glastonbury on Wednesday, reportedly making it the hottest day of the music festival’s history. Paramedics treated dozens of festival-goers for heat-related ailments.

