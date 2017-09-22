Weekly wrap-up: Mexico City earthquake kills hundreds; Maria pounds Puerto Rico after striking as 1st Category 4 storm since 1932

Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean this week.

Dominica took a direct hit from Maria on Monday night shortly after it strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane. At least two dozen people were killed.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit had to be rescued after the ferocious winds tore the roof off his residence. He said in a Facebook post that winds had blown the roof off of the house of nearly every person he had spoken to. At least 90 percent of buildings across the island were destroyed, WIC News reported.