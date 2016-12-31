CONWAY, Ark. (AP) Aaron Weidenaar made three free throws with a second to play and Central Arkansas snapped a nine-game losing streak, beating Sam Houston State 67-65 on Saturday.

Jordan Howard led the way for the Bears scoring 29 points while Ethan Lee and Derreck Brooks each collected 14 rebounds. Mathieu Kamba added 16 for Central Arkansas.

Weidnaar, who finished with seven points, got fouled by Jovante’ Harvey on a 3-point attempt with the Bears trailing 65-64. John Dewey put Sam Houston State ahead when he made one of two free throws with 10 seconds to go.

Central Arkansas (2-12, 1-0 Southland) hadn’t won since Nov. 20 when it beat Army 81-76 in West Point, New York.

During that stretch the Bears played Wisconsin, Butler, Michigan, and Oklahoma State. Thirteen of their first 14 games have been on the road.

Torry Butler led Sam Houston State (9-5, 0-1) with 13 points.