Weight yo-yos: Stars who go up and down
First they’re curvy, then they’re skinny… and then they’re curvy again. Some stars weights seem to bounce up and down like a yo-yo.
Bryce Dallas Howard
Charlize Theron
Rob Kardashian
The reality star’s weight has long been under scrutiny. He his weight has gone up and down frequently over the years. Click here for more pictures of Kardashian on X17online.com.
Jonah Hill
Jessica Simpson
Jess is back in her Daisy Dukes, showing off her slimmed down figure (right). The Weight Watchers spokesperson is looking fit after she struggled with her weight the past few years (center). The new mom of two looks almost as hot as she did when she first slipped into those classic jean shorts for the “Dukes of Hazzard” remake…. almost.
Kelly Osbourne
Ozzy’s daughter had a normal figure when she first hit the Hollywood scene with her family for their 2002 reality show. But in 2013, she showed off a much slimmer bod, center. Since then, however, she has looked curvier again.
Seth Rogen
Rogen went from pudgy stoner dude to svelte movie star over the course of a very special 2008. Since then, he’s packed back on some of the pounds but he’s still looking great.
Britney Spears
Brit’s much chronicled body has gone the full circle, from rock hard to out-of-control all the way back to rock hard. An inspiration.
Tom Hanks
Hanks is the classic male movie star. When he’s not working, he eats and gets all round and happy, but when its time to win that third Oscar, he’s back to his skinny self. Can you say “personal trainer?”
Christina Aguilera
Christina’s body bounces can be mostly attributed to her bouncing bundles of joy, Max and Summer. Her weight is constantly changing, but we think she looks great either way.
