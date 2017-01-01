New Year celebrations around the world
Revelers celebrate the new year as confetti flies over New York’s Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
(AP)
People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin standing at Red Square blocked by police during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
(AP)
People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
(AP)
Fireworks explode over the Atlantis hotel in Dubai during the New Year celebrations, UAE, January 1, 2017.
(Reuters)
Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland, January 1, 2017.
(Reuters)
Fireworks explode next to the Palace of Culture during New Year celebrations in Warsaw, Poland January 1, 2017.
(Reuters)
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017.
(Reuters)
Fireworks explode near to the High Cathedral of Saint Peter during New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, January 1, 2017
(Reuters)
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year’s day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017.
(Reuters)
Fireworks explode over the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) square during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya
(Reuters)
Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
(AP)
China
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong.
(AP)
Malaysia
Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia’s landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year’s Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur.
(AP)
Japan
Bubbles float over visitors during a New Year’s Eve celebration event a Tokyo Hotel.
(AP)
South Korea
People attend Seoul’s traditional bell-tolling ceremony for the new year, at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea.
(AP)
Australia
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia.
(AP)
Australia
Dec. 31, 2016: Fireworks explode around the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s celebrations get underway in Sydney, Australia.
(AP)
New Zealand
Fireworks explode from Auckland’s Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand.
(AP)
