Wells featured in duel of the day

Albies, the No. 7 overall prospect, has hits in 10 of his past 11 games — including five multi-hit efforts — after going 2-for-4 with a homer on Saturday. Albies is batting .277 through 65 games this season and has increased his average each month after hitting .255 in April.

Pitcher to watch: Jon Duplantier (D-backs’ No. 8), Visalia vs. San Jose (9 p.m. ET)

Duplantier makes his Class A Advanced debut after dominating with Class A Kane County. Duplantier posted a 1.24 ERA through 13 appearances (12 starts) and began his full-season debut without allowing an earned run in each of his first four appearances and nine of his first 10. The lefty gave up a season-high three earned runs in his last start, but he struck out seven and threw 55 of his 84 pitches for strikes.

Duel of the Day: JoJo Romero (Phillies’ No. 25) vs. Alex Wells (Orioles’ No. 15), Lakewood vs. Delmarva (2:05 p.m. ET)

Romero has been on a hot streak lately, notching a win in each of his past five decisions. The 20-year-old lefty posted season highs in innings (eight) and strikeouts (10) while holding his opponent scoreless in his last outing. Romero has a 2.01 ERA this season and has limited the opposition to two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts.

Despite being tagged for seven earned runs in his last start, Wells has posted a 2.96 ERA through 13 starts this season. The 20-year-old hasn’t given up an earned run in six of those starts and has shown strong command this year, walking just nine through 70 innings.

Sunday’s Top 100 prospect probables

No. 48 overall Yohander Mendez (Rangers’ No. 2), Frisco vs. Corpus Christi (7:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

No. 74 overall Grant Holmes (Athletics’ No. 3), Midland vs. San Antonio (3:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

No. 80 Stephen Gonsalves (Twins’ No. 2), Chattanooga vs. Pensacola (Game 2 of doubleheader)

No. 81 overall Walker Buehler (Dodgers’ No. 4), Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas (2:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

More top prospect probables

Chris Lee (Orioles’ No. 6), Norfolk vs. Gwinnett (Triple-A)

Jack Flaherty (Cardinals’ No. 5), Memphis vs. Omaha (Triple-A)

Chase De Jong (Mariners’ No. 12), Tacoma vs. Reno (Triple-A)

Ryan Yarbrough (Rays’ No. 23), Durham vs. Charlotte (Triple-A)

Harrison Musgrave (Rockies’ No. 22), Albuquerque vs. El Paso (Triple-A)

Victor Alcantara (Tigers’ No. 23), Erie vs. Bowie (Double-A)

Conner Greene (Blue Jays’ No. 7), New Hampshire vs. Binghamton (Double-A)

John Means (Orioles’ No. 24), Bowie vs. Erie (Double-A)

Tyler Alexander (Tigers’ No. 4), Erie vs. Bowie (Double-A)

Freddy Peralta (Brewers’ No. 19), Biloxi vs. Mississippi (Double-A)

Luiz Gohara (Braves’ No. 10), Mississippi vs. Biloxi (Double-A)

Grayson Long (Angels’ No. 5), Mobile vs. Tennessee (Double-A)

Spencer Adams (White Sox No. 12), Birmingham vs. Montgomery (Double-A)

Sandy Baez (Tigers’ No. 10), Lakeland vs. Bradenton (Class A Advanced)

Franklyn Kilome (Phillies’ No. 5), Clearwater vs. Daytona (Class A Advanced)

Angel Perdomo (Blue Jays’ No. 20), Dunedin vs. Tampa (Class A Advanced)

Taylor Widener (Yankees’ No. 27), Tampa vs. Dunedin (Class A Advanced)

A.J. Puckett (Royals’ No. 10), Wilmington vs. Salem (Class A Advanced)

Mike Shawaryn (Red Sox’s No. 12), Salem vs. Wilmington (Class A Advanced)

Ofelky Peralta (Orioles’ No. 16), Frederick vs. Lynchburg (Class A Advanced)

Ricardo Sanchez (Braves’ No. 19), Florida vs. Fort Myers (Class A Advanced)

Joey Lucchesi (Padres’ No. 20), Lake Elsinore vs. Inland Empire (Class A Advanced)

Jonathan Hernandez (Rangers’ No. 18), Down East vs. Myrtle Beach (Class A Advanced)

Gregory Soto (Tigers’ No. 29), West Michigan vs. Lansing (Class A)

Tyler Watson (Nationals’ No. 17), Hagerstown vs. Greensboro (Class A)

Garrett Davila (Royals’ No. 16), Lexington vs. West Virginia (Class A)

Bryse Wilson (Braves’ No. 24), Rome vs. Asheville (Class A)

Antonio Santos (Rockies’ No. 27), Asheville vs. Rome (Class A)

Dustin May (Dodgers’ No. 22), Great Lakes vs. South Bend (Class A)

Logan Allen (Padres’ No. 17), Fort Wayne vs. Bowling Green (Class A)

Jhonathan Diaz (Red Sox’s No. 26), Greenville vs. Charleston (Class A)

Matt Koch (D-backs’ No. 17), Hillsboro vs. Boise (Class A Short Season)

Alvaro Seijas (Cardinals’ No. 20, Johnson City vs. Kingsport (Rookie)