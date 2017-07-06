Wells throws seven scoreless frames

“First off, it’s Madison Bumgarner and he’s one of the best pitchers of the game,” Peters told MiLB. “He’s a three-time World Series champion and basically single-handedly won the Giants the World Series in 2014. Whenever you face a guy like that, you want to enjoy the moment and gauge the situation you’re in and the atmosphere. My whole mind-set was to just have fun because I got to face one of the best pitchers in the game of baseball.”

Leading off the fourth inning, Peters got ahead in the count versus Bumgarner — who was making his third start as part of an ongoing Minor League rehab assignment — before depositing the left-hander’s 2-0 offering over the left-field fence. The Quakes proceeded to bat around against the 2014 World Series MVP in the frame, setting the stage for Peters’ second home run, a two-out, two-run shot to left field. He finished the game 2-for-5 at the plate.

“It was kind of surreal,” he added. “I knew that I hit it hard and it was on a line. I thought it was going to hit off the wall, but I must have had just enough backspin to get over the wall. When I was rounding third base, all my teammates were smiling at me and it was really cool.”

The home runs were Nos. 17 and 18 for Peters, who now sits atop the California League leaderboard in that department. What’s more, the 2016 fourth-rounder has recorded a hit in 10 straight games for the Quakes, a stretch during which he’s batting .436 (17-for-39) with 11 extra-base hits and 12 RBIs.

Also taking Bumgarner deep in the fourth inning on Wednesday was Dodgers No. 17 prospect Drew Jackson, who connected on a three-run shot in the frame. He reached base four times in the contest, going 2-for-3 with two walks and four RBIs.

The rest of the best performances from top prospects Wednesday

• No. 26 overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays’ No. 1) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his sixth of the season, in Class A Lansing’s loss against West Michigan. The 18-year-old third baseman also walked in the contest, which gives him 40 unintentional free passes compared to 34 strikeouts in 70 games this season, all while hitting .317/.411/.472.

• No. 27 overall prospect Kyle Tucker (Astros’ No. 2) stayed hot as he turned in his fourth multihit performance during his current six-game hitting streak for Double-A Corpus Christi. Both of the 20-year-old outfielder’s hits went for extra bases, as he connected on his 17th home run in the fifth inning and added an RBI double in the eighth to finish 2-for-3 with two walks. The homer, a solo shot, was Tucker’s eighth in 31 games since being promoted from Class A Advanced Buies Creek, where he’d gone deep nine times in 41 contests.

• No. 29 overall prospect Tyler O’Neill’s (Mariners’ No. 2) continued his recent power surge as he homered for the eighth time in his past 13 games for Triple-A Tacoma. With a .333 average during that stretch, the 22-year-old outfielder has seen his season average climb from .214 to .234.

• A’s No. 8 prospect Lazaro “Lazarito” Armenteros tallied his first professional home run, a two-run shot, as he hit safely for the sixth time in seven games since arriving in the Rookie Arizona League. Signed for $3 million nearly one year ago, the 18-year-old outfielder is hitting .370 (10-for-28) in his first taste of stateside action.

• Blue Jays No. 9 prospect Jon Harris posted zeroes in a start for the first time this season as he paced Double-A New Hampshire in a 2-0 shutout against Portland. He worked seven scoreless frames, allowing three hits while striking out four and throwing 64 of his 92 pitches for strikes. He’s completed seven frames in back-to-back starts, both victories.

“I was able to go back to what I feel comfortable doing and what got me back into the rhythm and in sync. The [comfort] and everything has shown the last few outings,” Harris told MiLB.com. “I’m getting back to where I’m starting to cruise and get on a roll again so I can have fun pitching and the guys behind me can, too, because they know they’re going to get a quality start.”

• Braves No. 22 prospect Rio Ruiz powered Triple-A Gwinnett past Norfolk with a 3-for-4 performance that included his seventh home run and a season-high five RBIs. The 23-year-old third baseman drove in a run with each of his three hits, as he produced an RBI single in his first at-bat and then pushed across two more runs with a fourth-inning knock before blasting a two-run homer in the eighth.

• After posting a 4.46 ERA in six starts last month, Orioles No. 15 prospect Alex Wells began his July on a positive note by tossing seven scoreless frames to lead Class A Delmarva in a shutout of Lakewood. The 20-year-old southpaw yielded three hits and struck out five before departing after 86 pitches (56 strikes). He owns 2.90 ERA this season, with 70 strikeouts and 10 walks in 90 innings.

“One thing you do notice about Alex is that he’s mature for his age and takes the ball and pitches no matter the situation,” Delmarva pitching coach Justin Lord told MiLB.com. “Whether he’s up by five, up by one or down by six — he’s going to give you everything he’s got. He doesn’t let situations affect him, he gets the ball and he pitches.”

• Royals No. 10 prospect A.J. Puckett struck out seven over a career-high eight innings in a dominant outing for Class A Advanced Wilmington. After he permitted one earned run on two hits in the first inning, the 22-year-old righty settled in to retire 20 straight batters before finishing with two earned runs on three hits. It also marked Puckett’s first start in which he didn’t issue a walk.

• Yankees No. 15 prospect Estevan Florial and Donny Sands (No. 24) both hit home runs and combined to go 5-for-9 with four runs scored and six RBIs as Class A Charleston defeated Asheville in 10 innings, 10-9. Florial, who will suit up for the World Team in the SiriusXM All-Stars Futures Game on Sunday, started the scoring with a first-inning grand slam, his 11th home run of the season, while Sands connected on his second homer of the season two frames later before finishing 3-for-4.